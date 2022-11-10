Britney Spears Dances on Boat Ride in Pink Bikini & Shorts During Trip to French Polynesia

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram post from her latest vacation: a trip to French Polynesia, a group of islands in the south-central Pacific Ocean.

For the occasion, she wore a pastel pink bikini top with a tied halter-neck silhouette, trimmed in black and pale blue giraffe prints. A pair of thigh-length black shorts completed her attire, seen while she danced on the deck of a boat.

Finishing Spears’ ensemble were a Victorian-Esque oval pendant necklace and delicate diamond pendant necklace, as well as a red tied bracelet and white and gold aviator sunglasses.

“When you turn things around,” Spears captioned her post. “This year in French Polynesia.”

When it came to footwear, Spears’ shoes could not be seen in her video. However, it’s likely she wore a set of flat sandals or slides while on vacation. In fact, she also shared an Instagram Reel while biking during her vacation, wearing a yellow crop top and pink shorts with a set of flat white slides.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

