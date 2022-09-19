Britney Spears Channels Jessica Simpson & Gives Blue Bikini A Sporty Twist with Athletic Sneakers While On Vacation With Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears brought her own take to seaside style while on a romantic cruise.

The Grammy Award-winning singer posed in a compilation of videos in an Instagram Reel with husband Sam Asghari, ready for summer in a paisley-printed turquoise bikini. Layered atop was an off-the-shoulder minidress with an allover blue and white floral print. Spears completed her look with a delicate pendant necklace and oversized round crystal-framed sunglasses — a look she attributed to Jessica Simpson.

“It’s literally unbelievable here … pulling a @jessicasimpson with my big glasses and surprising my hubby with the props!!!” Spears stated in the caption. “As most peeps say on Instagram…sooo goood.”

The “Femme Fatale” musician completed her outfit with a pair of athletic sneakers. Her style featured tonal blue mesh uppers with rounded toes and light green laces. Completing the set were white rubber soles, giving the pair a distinctly sporty twist.

Spears also shared a closer look at her ensemble in a second Reel, where she shared Asghari’s seasickness while onboard.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.