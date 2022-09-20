Britney Spears Has A Barbiecore Moment in Silk Cutout Dress & Peep-Toe Platforms

Britney Spears kicked off the week with her own twist on Barbie style.

The Grammy Award-winning singer posed on a balcony in a compiled video clip in a new Instagram Reel. Smiling and performing her now-signature runway-style walk, Spears wore a hot pink silk gown with a halter-neck silhouette. The Y2K-esque piece featured a long skirt and mock-turtleneck neckline, with a risque edge from wide triangular cutouts on each side. Spears finished her look with a set of simple stud earrings, allowing her dress to take center stage.

Spears’ outfit tapped into the current “Barbiecore” trend, where femininity and empowerment are channeled through wearing shades of pink — reminiscent of its namesake character’s own wardrobe. The movement has taken the fashion world by storm from brands like Valentino, Kate Spade New York and Balmain utilizing the color in their current collections, as well as viral celebrity moments with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Florence Pugh, as well.

The “Femme Fatale” musician completed her outfit with a pair of platform heels. Her style featured brown uppers with curved peep-toe straps and thick soles. Though the set wasn’t fully visible, it appeared to include a set of block-style heels, likely totaling 3-4 inches in height. The pair provided a versatile base for Spears’ outfit, as well as an alternative to her similarly colored go-to pumps. The star’s throwback moment follows a weekend on a cruise with husband Sam Asghari, where she shared a glimpse of on Instagram while in a bikini, floral dress and blue athletic sneakers.

Related Kate Beckinsale Gleams in Sheer Robe, Bandeau Bikini & Towering Platforms While Lounging Poolside Britney Spears Channels Jessica Simpson & Gives Blue Bikini A Sporty Twist with Athletic Sneakers While On Vacation With Husband Sam Asghari Sofia Vergara Shines at 'Modern Family' Reunion in Gold Platforms and Wildly Printed Dress

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.