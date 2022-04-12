French First Lady Brigitte Macron Gives Classic Denim a Chic Boost With Navy Heels for France’s Presidential Election Primary Vote

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

French first lady Brigitte Macron took an undeniably chic approach to casual dressing while voting on Monday. Accompanying her husband, president Emmanuel Macron, she cast her ballot for the first round of France’s presidential election at a polling station in Le Touquet on Monday.

For the occasion, Macron wore a sharp cream coat. Featuring a double-breasted silhouette and sharp lapels, her outerwear was finished with tailored shoulders. A white blouse with a tie accent completed her look, as well as blue skinny jeans for a casual touch. Macron’s ensemble was finished with thin sunglasses and a navy Louis Vuitton top-handle handbag with gold hardware.

Brigitte Macron accompanies French President Emmanuel Macron to cast their ballot for the first round of France’s presidential election at a polling station in Le Touquet, France on April 10, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Macron boosted her ensemble’s sharpness with a slick pair of pumps. The pointed-toe style featured patent leather uppers in a deep navy hue, complete with triangular toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair added to her look’s sleekness, as well as coordinating with her denim for a streamlined appearance.

A closer look at Macron’s pumps. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Pointed-toe pumps are revered for their ability to streamline and sharpen any outfit. Pairs in neutral or tonal leathers or suedes with soaring stiletto heels are the most popular, and have emerged in new styles by Sam Edelman, M.Gemi and Sarah Flint in recent weeks. Aside from Macron, stars like Sofia Richie, Nina Dobrev and Lily James have also slipped on sharp Manolo Blahnik, Saint Laurent and Versace pumps for high-profile appearances.

Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Macron often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

