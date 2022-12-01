French First Lady Brigitte Macron Meets the Bidens in Festive Green Dress & Sharp Pumps at White House

French first lady Brigitte Macron brought sharp winter style to Washington this morning for a visit with President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden. The Macrons’ visit notably marked the first official state visit since Biden began his role as president in 2021.

For the occasion at the White House’s South Lawn, Brigitte was festively dressed for the holiday season in a dark green dress. Her ensemble included a high bow-accented neckline and knee-length hem, layered over dark tights for a formal finish. Atop her dress was a dark green coat, given a dash of sharp glamour from a pattern of allover dark sequins and a central black panel cinched with a gold button. Both pieces were accessorized with black leather gloves to ward against the afternoon chill.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron meet during an official state visit on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Grounding Brigitte’s look was a set of coordinating suede pumps. The black set appeared to feature pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height. The style created a neutral base for the first lady’s ensemble while remaining versatile and sharp for a range of outfits. The pair also emphasized the formal nature of the visit.

Brigitte’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Brigitte often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

