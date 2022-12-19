French First Lady Brigitte Macron Suits Up in White-Hot Blazer & Pumps at FIFA World Cup 2022

French first lady Brigitte Macron meant business during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend.

While watching Argentina and France face each other in the Cup’s final match at Lusail Stadium — where Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi led his team to victory — Macron wore an all-white outfit. Her ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons and slim-fitting trousers.

The matching set was worn during the occasion with a knotted silky blouse by Macron, who attended the match with French President Emmanuel Macron and spoke with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar during the event.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron before the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar’s final match at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar and Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Macron completed her ensemble with a set of sharp white pumps. Appearing to feature leather uppers, her style included pointed triangular toes and thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels. The style created a head-to-toe monochrome moment, as well as providing Macron with a formally sharp height boost for the occasion.

Related Lionel Messi's Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Celebrates His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win in Purple Jersey and Pastel Sneakers Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi French Footballer Karim Benzema's Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim 'Play Soccer' in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue

A closer look at Macron’s pumps. CREDIT: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Brigitte’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Brigitte often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most hailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wait for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. CREDIT: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup — also known as the World Cup — is an international soccer competition between senior men’s national teams within the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. The winning team was Argentina, taking home a prize of $42 million USD. The 2022 Cup took place across 8 stadiums — Al Bayt Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium — in Qatar with 32 teams over 64 matches. This year’s opening ceremony included performances by Jung Kook of BTS, as well as Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The occasion is notably the most expensive World Cup ever from investments totaling $300 billion.

PHOTOS: See First Lady of France Brigitte Macron’s Memomable Footwear Style