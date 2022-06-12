Blake Lively Elevates White Dress with Louboutins for Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Screening at Tribeca Film Festival

Blake Lively stepped out in style to support her close friend Taylor Swift this week. The actress appeared with husband Ryan Reynolds at the singer’s “All Too Well” short film screening, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival’s “Tribeca Talks” series on Saturday.

For the occasion, Lively attended the event at the Beacon Theater with Reynolds in a lightweight white Reformation dress. The number — bearing remarkable similarity to Swift’s 2008 album cover and dresses worn during her “Fearless” era — featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps, a deep neckline and a tiered skirt. For a bohemian twist, Lively layered numerous gold necklaces and bracelets together. Completing her outfit was a cream leather Gucci “1955” handbag. Meanwhile, Reynolds was dapperly dressed in a black camp-collar shirt with navy trousers, white leather sneakers and beaded multicolored bracelets made by their children.

In a more concrete wardrobe swap, Swift wore an archival blue pinstriped vest and suit trousers by Ralph Lauren during the screening’s panel — the very same ensemble that Lively wore in her 2018 film “A Simple Favor.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds leave the Tribeca Festival’s “Tribeca Talks” with Taylor Swift at the Beacon Theater in New York City on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Taylor Swift arrives at the Beacon Theatre in New York City during the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Gossip Girl” star paired her white dress with heels from her go-to brand, Christian Louboutin. She wore a set of the designer’s nude leather Goldostrap pumps, featuring pointed toes and a T-strap silhouette with buckled ankle straps. Coincidentally, Swift wore the same pair on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2019. Louboutin’s Goldostrap style features 4.33-inch heels, as well as small gold studs with bursts of gunmetal spikes. The punk pair added a rebellious edge to Lively’s softer outfit, while remaining utterly statement-making.

When paired together, the pieces’ bohemian eclecticism created a remarkably similar look to Lively’s “GG” character, Serena van der Woodsen, that could have been styled by costume designer Eric Daman himself.

A closer look at Lively’s Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Embellished pumps have soared in popularity in recent weeks for their statement-making appearance. Pointed-toe styles with platforms, stiletto or block heels have become top choices from their ability to add a burst of texture through accents like studs, crystals or glitter — as seen in new styles by BCBGMaxAzria, Jimmy Choo and Betsey Johnson. Bold pumps from Mach & Mach, Gianvito Rossi and Amina Muaddi have also been worn by stars including Dua Lipa, Vanessa Hudgens and Nicky Hilton in recent weeks.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds leave the Tribeca Festival’s “Tribeca Talks” with Taylor Swift at the Beacon Theater in New York City on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Lively has a penchant for glamour. On the shoe front, she often wears pointed-toe pumps, lace-up boots and strappy sandals by Louboutin, Alaïa, Tory Burch and Valentino. When off-duty, she prefers sneakers by Nike, Allbirds and Vans. The “A Simple Favor” actress has been a longtime fashion fixture, stemming from her glamorous style and close designer friendships. Lively previously served as the face of L’Oreal and Gucci’s Gucci Premiere perfume, as well as Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, in the early 2010s. She’s also a front row regular at Fashion Month, appearing at shows for Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior, among others.

