Blake Lively Glitters in Flowing Pastel Gown and Crystal Sandals at ‘The Adam Project’ Premiere

Blake Lively hit the red carpet in New York City on Monday night, making a rare appearance for the world premiere of husband Ryan Reynolds’ newest film, “The Adam Project.”

The “Gossip Girl” star stunned in a multicolored striped Atelier Versace Couture gown. Featuring a plunging neckline, crystal-embroidered panels and a flounced skirt, the flowing pastel number actually hailed from the brand’s Spring 2019 collection — showcasing Lively’s penchant for throwback styles. The star completed her look with numerous mixed bangle bracelets by Lorraine Schwartz, pale agate disc earrings, and — briefly — a wood-handled pink tweed Chanel handbag.

When it came to shoes, the “Savages” actress also opted for vintage with a pair of now sold-out Gucci sandals. Lively coordinated her gown in a pale blue Mallory style with thin slingback and toe straps, lined in golden crystals. Her footwear was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, though they weren’t fully visible beneath her dress’ flowing skirt.

Sparkly sandals like Lively’s are a top style in the current high heel renaissance, bringing glamour and drama from glittering embellishments and textures. Most styles feature crystal accents, sequins or glitter, as seen in new styles by Kurt Geiger, Schutz and Manolo Blahnik. In addition to Lively, sparkly Amina Muaddi, Mach & Mach and Tom Ford sandals have also been worn by Rihanna, Elsa Hosk and Chrissy Teigen in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Lively has a penchant for glamour. The actress is known for wearing detailed ensembles with intricate sequins, embroidery, and embellishments from high-end brands like Ralph Lauren, Versace and Brandon Maxwell, among numerous others. On the shoe front, these are often accompanied by pointed-toe pumps, sleek boots, and strappy sandals; aside from Louboutin, Lively has also been spotted in styles by Alaïa, Tory Burch and Valentino. When off-duty, she prefers sneakers by Nike, Allbirds and Vans.

The “A Simple Favor” actress has been a longtime fixture on the fashion scene, stemming from her glamorous style and close friendships with designers like Louboutin and the late Karl Lagerfeld. Lively previously served as the face of L’Oreal and Gucci’s Gucci Premiere perfume, as well as Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, in the early 2010’s. She’s also a front row regular at Fashion Month, appearing at shows for brands like Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior, among others.

