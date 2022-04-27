Blake Lively Is Bursting With Color in Vibrant Orange Suit & Gold Studded Louboutin Heels

Blake Lively isn’t afraid of a little color — or wearing a full wool suit at the end of April when the weather is infamously unpredictable. The 35-year-old “Gossip Girl” actress was spotted on Monday running to meetings in New York City while wearing a ’70s-inspired power suit in a unique clementine color. Needless to say, no one could pull off the saturated hue quite like Lively.

The bright orange Sergio Hudson suit featured a blazer with statement shoulder pads and flared high-waisted pants, both in wool fabric. The star paired the look with a matching one-shoulder cutout bodysuit, wrapping a coordinating orange belt with gold hardware around her waist. The full ensemble was actually a part of Sergio Hudson’s Spring 2022 fashion show, with Lively seemingly pulling the look straight off the runway. The star famously styles her own looks, a testament to her love of fashion and design as a creative outlet.

Blake Lively walks in New York City on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The star paired the citrus look with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin T-strap pumps studded with gold spikes, carrying a $5,350 yellow striped Louis Vuitton bag. To complete the look, Lively wore her blond hair down in her signature effortless waves, adding a pair of drop earrings with coordinating orange and aqua stones. Her makeup was simple and subtle, a usual glam choice for the star no matter the occasion.

Blake Lively walks in New York City on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Lively’s studded Louboutins. CREDIT: MEGA

Lively is a big fan of Sergio Hudson’s work, previously wearing the designer’s bold pieces to red carpet events. In fact, she wore a Hudson design the night prior to Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party, donning a Serena van der Woodsen-approved saturated purple form-fitting minidress for the occasion. She paired the dress with a red clutch and red pumps, proving she can wear the hell out of any hue. Of course, her friendship with Louboutin has been iconic over the years.

