Blake Lively Is Bursting With Color in Vibrant Orange Suit & Gold Studded Louboutin Heels

By Katie Dupere
Blake Lively’s Most Memorable Shoe Moments Over the Years
Blake Lively isn’t afraid of a little color  — or wearing a full wool suit at the end of April when the weather is infamously unpredictable. The 35-year-old “Gossip Girl” actress was spotted on Monday running to meetings in New York City while wearing a ’70s-inspired power suit in a unique clementine color. Needless to say, no one could pull off the saturated hue quite like Lively.

The bright orange Sergio Hudson suit featured a blazer with statement shoulder pads and flared high-waisted pants, both in wool fabric. The star paired the look with a matching one-shoulder cutout bodysuit, wrapping a coordinating orange belt with gold hardware around her waist. The full ensemble was actually a part of Sergio Hudson’s Spring 2022 fashion show, with Lively seemingly pulling the look straight off the runway. The star famously styles her own looks, a testament to her love of fashion and design as a creative outlet.

Blake Lively, Christian Louboutin, studded pumps, nude pumps, Louis Vuitton bag, Sergio Hudson, suit, bodysuit, orange suit, New York City
Blake Lively walks in New York City on April 25, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

The star paired the citrus look with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin T-strap pumps studded with gold spikes, carrying a $5,350 yellow striped Louis Vuitton bag. To complete the look, Lively wore her blond hair down in her signature effortless waves, adding a pair of drop earrings with coordinating orange and aqua stones. Her makeup was simple and subtle, a usual glam choice for the star no matter the occasion.

Blake Lively, Christian Louboutin, studded pumps, nude pumps, Louis Vuitton bag, Sergio Hudson, suit, bodysuit, orange suit, New York City
Blake Lively walks in New York City on April 25, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
Blake Lively, Christian Louboutin, studded pumps, nude pumps, Louis Vuitton bag, Sergio Hudson, suit, bodysuit, orange suit, New York City
A closer look at Lively’s studded Louboutins.
CREDIT: MEGA

Lively is a big fan of Sergio Hudson’s work, previously wearing the designer’s bold pieces to red carpet events. In fact, she wore a Hudson design the night prior to Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party, donning a Serena van der Woodsen-approved saturated purple form-fitting minidress for the occasion. She paired the dress with a red clutch and red pumps, proving she can wear the hell out of any hue. Of course, her friendship with Louboutin has been iconic over the years.

