Blake Lively Channels ‘Gossip Girl’ in 6-Inch Louboutin Heels & Bodycon Dress at Gigi Hadid’s Birthday

Spotted: Serena van der Woodsen, leaving Gigi Hadid’s birthday party in New York City in an utterly slick outfit — or should we say, Blake Lively?

The actress channeled her “Gossip Girl” character in a color-blocked outfit that looked straight out of the teen drama’s late aughts storyline. Lively left Zero Bond, where Hadid threw her 27th birthday bash, in a magenta bodycon mindress by Sergio Hudson. The sleek number featured a sleeveless slim-fitting silhouette, complete with vertical front seams and a square neckline. Adding to Lively’s overall glamour were gold front-back drop earrings, featuring dangling strands of multicolored gems.

Blake Lively attends Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday celebration at Zero Bond in New York City on April 24, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Lively completed her outfit with two accessories from her “Gossip Girl” years. The first was an oblong red patent leather clutch by Chanel, featuring quilted stitching and a “Reissue” flap silhouette. Hailing from 2008 — shortly before Lively became a brand ambassador — the bag smoothly paired with her punchy Christian Louboutin heels. Sourced from Louboutin’s 2012 20th anniversary collection, the sold-out Bois Dore style included red suede uppers with rounded toes and platform soles. Giving the set a dynamic finish were intricate 5.5-inch sculpted wood heels, painted metallic gold for added flair.

When paired together, the pieces’ silhouettes and history created a color-blocked look that could have been crafted by “GG” costume designer Eric Daman himself.

A closer look at Lively’s vintage Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

This isn’t the actress’ only fashionable fete this season. In less than two weeks, Lively will serve as one of the co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit, alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Held on May 2 in New York City, the star-studded event, supported this year by Instagram and Condé Nast, raises funds for the Museum’s Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. Similarly to the 2021 Met Gala, honorary co-chairs will include Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, as well as designer Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

When it comes to fashion, Lively has a penchant for glamour. On the shoe front, she often wears pointed-toe pumps, lace-up boots and strappy sandals by Louboutin, Alaïa, Tory Burch and Valentino. When off-duty, she prefers sneakers by Nike, Allbirds and Vans. The “A Simple Favor” actress has been a longtime fashion fixture, stemming from her glamorous style and close designer friendships. Lively previously served as the face of L’Oreal and Gucci’s Gucci Premiere perfume, as well as Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, in the early 2010’s. She’s also a front row regular at Fashion Month, appearing at shows for Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior, among others.

Discover Lively’s hottest shoe moments over the years in the gallery.

