Blackpink’s Rosé Goes Dark for Tiffany & Co. in Pointed-Toe Pumps and All-Black Outfits

Blackpink member Rosé was the picture of edgy glamour in Tiffany & Co.’s newest campaign.

The K-pop star posed in the iconic jewelry brand’s new HardWear jewelry campaign. For the occasion, she donned numerous all-black outfits, including a long-sleeved sweater, strapless minidress and sleeveless top and trousers. Rosé’s looks were accessorized with Tiffany’s newest necklaces, bracelets and earrings composed of graduated gold and rose gold links — with some accented with diamonds, lock and ball charms for added punch.

“Bolder than ever,” the star captioned a video of the campaign on her Instagram.

For footwear, the “Whistle” singer’s ensemble was completed with equally sleek patent leather pumps. Her black featured sharp pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels ranging from 3-4 inches in height. The pair gave her look a slick style and height boost, while also instantly streamlining her outfit.

Pumps like Rosé’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to the “Ice Cream” singer, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Bella Hadid attends Burberry’s Rodeo Drive boutique takeover event on Feb. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

