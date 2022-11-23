×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Blackpink’s Rosé Masters Off-Duty Chic in Leather Pants, Saint Laurent Bag and Uggs

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
ROSE-2
December 2017
September 2019
September 2018
October 2018
View Gallery 13 Images

Blackpink’s Rosé brought chic off-duty style to New York City this week.

On Wednesday, Rosé wore a pair of black leather trousers with a pale gray top while in Manhattan. Layered atop for a causal spin was a black hoodie and baseball cap, as well as a zipper-accented satin bomber jacket. Her accessories included thin rings, as well as bottle of Voss water — plus Saint Laurent’s quilted black leather $2,850 Le 57 hobo bag, creating a chic monochrome outfit.

Rose, Blackpink, New York City, NYC, Ugg, Uggs, Ugg boots, boots, flat boots, casual, womens fashion, Saint Laurent, handbag, hoodie, jacket, leather pants
Rosé strolls in New York City on Nov. 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

When it came to footwear, the “Pink Venom” musician opted for a set of what appeared to be Ugg boots. Her style featured rounded toes in a light caramel hue, complete with thin ridged flat soles for a comfortable, walkable finish. The set gave a comfortably casual base to her attire, cementing Rosé’s outfit as a smoothly neutral take on off-duty attire.

Rose, Blackpink, New York City, NYC, Ugg, Uggs, Ugg boots, boots, flat boots, casual, womens fashion, Saint Laurent, handbag, hoodie, jacket, leather pants
A closer look at Rosé’s Ugg boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Blackpink’s stylish looks over the years.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad