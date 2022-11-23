Blackpink’s Rosé Masters Off-Duty Chic in Leather Pants, Saint Laurent Bag and Uggs

Blackpink’s Rosé brought chic off-duty style to New York City this week.

On Wednesday, Rosé wore a pair of black leather trousers with a pale gray top while in Manhattan. Layered atop for a causal spin was a black hoodie and baseball cap, as well as a zipper-accented satin bomber jacket. Her accessories included thin rings, as well as bottle of Voss water — plus Saint Laurent’s quilted black leather $2,850 Le 57 hobo bag, creating a chic monochrome outfit.

Rosé strolls in New York City on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

When it came to footwear, the “Pink Venom” musician opted for a set of what appeared to be Ugg boots. Her style featured rounded toes in a light caramel hue, complete with thin ridged flat soles for a comfortable, walkable finish. The set gave a comfortably casual base to her attire, cementing Rosé’s outfit as a smoothly neutral take on off-duty attire.

A closer look at Rosé’s Ugg boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

