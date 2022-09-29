Blackpink’s Rosé Makes A Chic Entrance in Velvet Dress, Tights & Platform Pumps at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Blackpink in your area! The four-member girl group has briefly separated while in Paris for Fashion Week — with Rosé, spotted hitting the town for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 show. The four-member group are each individual global brand ambassadors for Dior, Saint Laurent, Celine and Chanel; Jisoo was previously spotted at Dior’s Spring 2023 show this morning.

For the evening occasion, Rosé chicly arrived in a simple black velvet dress. Her ensemble featured a mini-length silhouette with a V-shaped neckline and long sleeves. Paired with sheer black tights, the ensemble was effortlessly layered for a casual night-out ensemble. Her outfit was finished with layered gold rings.

Rosé arrives at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 runway show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Pink Venom” musician opted for a set of black platform pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured glossy patent leather uppers with thick soles and pointed toes, creating a streamlining effect. Thin ankle straps and 4-5-inch stiletto heels completed the set, giving it a slick finish.

A closer look at Rosé’s pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rosé arrives at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 runway show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

