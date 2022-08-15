×
Blackpink Poses in Slick Boots for ‘Pink Venom’ — Which They’ll Perform at the VMA’s

BLACKPINK
December 2017
September 2019
September 2018
October 2018
Blackpink suited up in daring boots to promote their latest upcoming single, “Pink Venom.” The song, which will release on August 18, is the first from their upcoming album “Born Pink.”

Posing in a promotional video shared on Instagram on Sunday, the four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé — each wore a pink and purple-toned outfit. Lisa posed in a pale pink cutout top attached to a purple silk corset, complete with bow-embellished shorts. Jennie, meanwhile, went fully pink in a light-hued cutout top with sheer panels and a flared sleeve, paired with a matching flared skirt and knee-high socks. Jisoo similarly wore a flounce-accented cutout top with a dark pink satin miniskirt. Rosé rounded out the group in a deep red sheer top and light pink flared skirt.

The girl group’s footwear is equally sleek, matching their outfits to create a monochrome and two-toned moment. Lisa finished her look with knee-high pink boots with thick block heels. Meanwhile, Jennie tucked her socks rucked into dark purple heeled mules. Jisoo and Rosé’s footwear consisted of lace-up combat-style boots, differing in color and silhouette; Jisoo’s pair featured light purple uppers with platform soles and thick heels, while Rosé’s bubblegum-pink pair featured flat ridged soles.

However, this wasn’t the group’s only bold boots moment this week. In another post shared on Monday, Blackpink each embodied utilitarian style in a range of sleek cutout outfits that featured all-black textured one-sleeved tops, shorts, crop tops and minidresses. Finishing all of their outfits were black leather boots, ranging in silhouettes that included knee-high, calf-high and over-the knee silhouettes accented with platform soles, block heels, buckles and laces.

Blackpink also has one more announcement in the works: they’ll perform “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV Video and Music Awards on August 28. The show, which marks the group’s U.S. awards show performance debut, will be held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The program will also include performances by Lizzo, Maneskin and Jack Harlow.

Discover Blackpink’s most fashionable looks over the years in the gallery.

