Blackpink’s Jennie Cozies Up in Velour Logo Jacket, Miniskirt and Lace Socks With Heels at Chanel’s Fall 2022 Show

Blackpink member Jennie brought streetwear chic to Chanel’s Fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The K-pop star shone in the front row, which included Venus Williams, Melissa Barrera and Soo Joo Park.

The “Kill This Love” musician arrived in a full Chanel look, featuring an oversized black velour jacket with a large hood, rounded sleeves and a puffy quilted texture. The musician paired the top with a matching miniskirt, featuring a silky texture and front bow. Both pieces were covered in sequined “Chanel” lettering. The logo-mania look was complete with a black crop top and layered gold chain necklaces.

Jennie attends Chanel’s Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Jennie went whimsical. The star paired her look with a pair of white socks topped with large bows, as well as black platform sandals. The Chanel pair featured thick platform soles, as well as wide toe and ankle straps. Completing the style was a pair of block heels totaling 4 inches, finished with the luxury label’s gold “double C” logos. The style created a look that was monochrome and playful.

Related Penelope Cruz Flows in Red Chanel Cape Dress and Peep-Toe Pumps at Santa Barbara International Film Festival Venus Williams Showcases Chic Street Style With Crop Top, High-Waist Jeans & Cap-Toe Pumps At Chanel's Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week Show Penelope Cruz is Pretty in Pink in Chanel Minidress and Peep-Toe Heels at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

A closer look at Jennie’s Chanel platform sandals. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Platform sandals like Jennie’s are a top trend within the high heel renaissance. Most trending pairs feature thick soles with supportive toe and ankle straps and thick heels, like new styles by Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman and Karen Millen. In addition to the “Ice Cream” singer, stars like Ariana Grande, Taraji P. Henson and Olivia Rodrigo have also strapped into Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti platforms in recent weeks.

Jennie attends Chanel’s Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Jennie typically opts for chic and classic styles. As a Chanel brand ambassador, the Blackpink musician can frequently be seen in the luxury brand’s boots, pumps and sandals. However, she’s also donned heels by Nodaleto, Schutz, Gianvito Rossi and other luxury brands as well. Off-duty, she can be seen in slides, boots and sneakers by Clergerie, Vivienne Westwood, Adidas and Yeezy.

Discover Blackpink’s most stylish looks over the years in the gallery.