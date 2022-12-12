Blackpink’s Jennie Models Twisted Mules at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show

Blackpink member Jennie Kim put a chic spin on contemporary style for Jacquemus’ latest runway show in France.

The “Pink Venom” musician arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia.” For the occasion, Jennie wore a head-to-toe Jacquemus outfit, featuring a cream minidress with a flared ruched skirt and thin knotted halter-style neckline. Layered atop was a boxy blazer with visible outer stitching, adding a crafted appeal to her ensemble. Jennie’s outfit was complete with a fringed raffia mini tote bag also from the French brand.

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK attends Jacquemus’ spring 2023 “Le Raphia” fashion show in Le Bourget, France on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jennie slipped into a chic set of mules — also by Jacquemus. The “Ice Cream” singer’s cream-toned $681 pair featured rounded soles with wide twisted padded cotton straps, giving the style an easygoing, bohemian feel. Thin brown stacked stiletto heels totaling 3.34 inches in height completed the set, giving Jennie a chic height boost that sharply complemented her ensemble’s neutral hues.

A closer look at Kim’s mules. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Jacquemus’ “Le Raphia” show introduced Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ spring 2023 collection, inspired by raffia straw — which rained down on models throughout. The texture was introduced in a wide array of accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear during the occasion, including suiting, outerwear and sandals. The show also featured a starry front row, with attendees including Christine Quinn, Jennie Kim, Manu Rios and Pamela Anderson.

