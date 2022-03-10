Blackpink’s Jennie Thinks Pink in Crop Top and Mismatched Mules at Jacquemus’ Spring 2022 Show

Blackpink member Jennie was utterly tropical in Hawaii for Jacquemus’ Spring 2022 “Le Splash” fashion show on Tuesday. The K-pop star was part of a beach-set front row that included Sza, Nicole Scherzinger, Jhene Aiko and more stars.

The “Kill This Love” musician arrived in a full Jacquemus look, featuring a two-toned pink crop top with a checkerboard print surrounded by eyelet cutouts. Jennie mixed the $465 short-sleeved piece with a similarly lightweight $479 midi skirt, which featured the same color palette in a striped pattern, ribbed texture and thong-like side strap. Her look was finished with a matching hair bow and handbag to view Simon Porte Jacquemus’ new collection, previewed in his brand’s viral campaign starring Bad Bunny.

“Le splash,” Jennie captioned a photo dump on Instagram, which included shots of the fashion show, her outfit and a sweet photo with Jacquemus himself.

When it came to shoes, Jennie tapped into her look’s Barbie-worthy aesthetic in a pair of pink mules. Her Les Mules Carré Ronds style featured wide leather straps, as well as 2.95-inch cylindrical heels. Her footwear’s quirkiest element came from her soles — one rounded, one rectangular — which created a mixed geometric statement to complement her outfit’s mixed patterns. Jennie’s $562 mules, which are already selling out, can be found on Farfetch.com.

Jacquemus’ Les Mules Carré Ronds mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Mules like Jennie’s are a top footwear trend, due to their ease to be slipped on and off. Many pairs feature wide or thin toe straps in block or stiletto-heeled silhouettes, like new styles by Tony Bianco, The Attico and Ambush. In addition to the “Ice Cream” singer, stars like Lily James, Selena Gomez and Rihanna have also slipped on Versace, By Far and Saint Laurent mules in recent weeks.

Jennie shared a closer look at her mules in a second Instagram post, where she posed on a boat in her Jacquemus outfit. “Pink Hawaiian girl,” she simply captioned the photos.

For footwear, Jennie typically opts for chic and classic styles. As a Chanel brand ambassador, the Blackpink musician can frequently be seen in the luxury brand’s boots, pumps and sandals. However, she’s also donned heels by Nodaleto, Schutz, Gianvito Rossi and other luxury brands as well. Off-duty, she can be seen in slides, boots and sneakers by Clergerie, Vivienne Westwood, Adidas and Yeezy.

