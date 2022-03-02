Billie Eilish Returns to Her Baggy Grunge Style in Platform Sneakers on the Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Billie Eilish returned to her grungy fashion roots for the “Turning Red” premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday, joining other stars such as Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang on the red carpet. The singer’s ensemble was closer to her previous casual streetwear outfits, following a streak of lacy dresses and gowns last year.

The “Happier Than Ever” musician arrived in a pair of dark blue jeans embroidered on the sides with white crochet bones. Adding to her outfit’s edgy look were two layered T-shirts; a cream waffle-knit long-sleeved piece with a distressed hem, with a black Gorillaz graphic T-shirt on top. Eilish finished her look with a pale pink and green plaid beanie hat, which included pointed edges and a green button accent.

Billie Eilish attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Billie Eilish attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Eilish laced up in a pair of R13 platform sneakers. White laces completed the pair, giving Eilish’s outfit a relaxed and easygoing nature.

Billie Eilish attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Eilish’s sneakers. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Sneakers like Eilish’s are a trendy casual style within the return of Y2K and ’90s fashion. Styles often feature canvas, leather or rubber uppers in low or high-top styles, all featuring thick platform soles for an added height boost. Aside from Eilish, stars like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie have also laced into platform sneakers by Converse, The Kooples and Prada in recent weeks.

Billie Eilish attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Eilish usually opts for sneakers. In recent red carpet events, the star could be seen in platform sandals and pumps from brands like Gucci and Jimmy Choo. However, her go-to styles are often sneakers hailing from Converse, Nike, Burberry and Balenciaga. The star occasionally wears tall boots that coordinate with her outfits as well, usually by Moon Boot, Dr. Martens and Swear London.

