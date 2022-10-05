Beyoncé Goes for Drama in Gold-Tipped Pumps, Jewelry-Dipped Corset Dress & Ruffled Cape

Beyoncé brought extravagant drama to the masses with her latest outfit post.

While behind the scenes of her new Tiffany & Co. campaign, “Lose Yourself in Love,” the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new photo on Instagram. Surrounded by silver confetti and balloons, the “Renaissance” musician sparkled in a sheer black bodysuit with corset piping. The short piece designed by Lena Berisha was draped in layers of swinging and fringed crystals as if dipped in jewelry, forming a minidress with sparkling embellishments.

Completing her ensemble was a ruffled black cape with long sleeves, given a boost of drama from its flowing train and shiny gold silk lining. Naturally, the singer was also accessorized in Tiffany & Co. jewelry — specifically, the brand’s gold Tiffany HardWear collar necklace, drop earrings and layered rings.

For footwear, the “Break My Soul” singer opted for a similarly gleaming set of heels: embellished pointed-toe pumps. Her pair featured black suede uppers, complete with upper T-straps embellished with gold cone-shaped spikes. The edgy set was finished with triangular toes with metallic gold front caps, giving a polished finish to the set. Though their heels weren’t visible, the style likely included 3-4-inch stiletto heels, based on its traditional silhouette and previous iterations Beyoncé’s worn over the years.

Though her footwear solidified her penchant for mixing embellished textures, Beyoncé’s dress continued the new jewelry-dipped eveningwear trend. The newest shift finds dresses and gowns covered — or draped to create the illusion of such — in swinging rows of crystals, pearls and gemstones to epitomize dramatic dressing.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

