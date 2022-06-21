Beyoncé Drops ‘Break My Soul’ in Daring Alaïa Bustier and Dramatic Crown

Beyonce is welcoming her new musical era in slick style, following the release of her new disco-esque song “Break My Soul.” The track’s release follows her social media announcement of her seventh album’s title, “Renaissance.”

For the song’s release, the mother of Blue Ivy shared a sultry photo of the album’s single art on Instagram, posing behind a clouded glass window. In the image, she can be seen wearing elbow-length black gloves with a rounded bustier-style top — both from Alaïa’s Fall 2022 collection. Designed by Pieter Mulier, her ensemble was finished with a round perforated black headpiece resembling a circular crown, as well as shiny geometric sunglasses and a deep red lip.

You can watch Beyoncé’s official lyric video for “Break My Soul” on YouTube, below:

When it came to shoes, the star’s footwear was not visible. However, based on her recent photos welcoming her new “musical era,” it’s likely they encompassed the form of a high-heeled platform boot. However, the singer could have also stuck to one of her music video style signatures, slick pointed pumps or daring strappy sandals.

It’s worth noting the song has already gone viral on social media, eliciting humorous reactions from stars and comedians including Kim Chi, Johnny Sibilly and Sam Stryker.

The star’s appearance in Alaïa comes soon after her viral British Vogue July cover, where she also wore Alaïa with a Harris Reed headpiece while riding a horse. For the accompanying editorial, she slipped into club-inspired fashion with sky-high boots from Harris Reed and Roker, Dolce and Gabbana and GCDS — plus a strappy pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy footwear like mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

