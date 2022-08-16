Betsey Johnson Celebrates Her 80th Birthday with ’80s and ’90s-Inspired Capsule Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Betsey Johnson is celebrating her 80th birthday in style — and wants everyone to join the party, releasing a commemorative collection for the occasion.

Johnson has just launched her 80th Birthday Collection, a curated $38-$118 selection of her brand’s staple styles over the years. Modeled after her first line in 1978 — intended to be mixed and matched in any woman’s wardrobe — the collection features cotton-spandex long-sleeved and strapless slip dresses, a corseted dress and long-sleeved top, leggings, crop top and a snap-front miniskirt. With inspiration from Johnson’s personal style, the lineup also features a tutu — a hallmark of her own love of ballet.

Daphne Groenveld models in Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday collection campaign. CREDIT: Tom Schirmacher / Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Each piece is cast in three punchy prints that became Johnson’s hit ’80s and ’90s signatures: pink and green tin roses, multicolored tattoos and black-and-white spiders. Rounding out the line is matching jewelry and cosmetic, tote and crossbody bags, as well as handbags in whimsical shapes like birthday cake, champagne and a telephone. This is further seen in the campaign, where models Daphne Groenveld and Bishop dance while wearing monochrome printed outfits from the collection, instantly reminiscent of ’80s and ’90s advertisements and catalogues.

Bishop models in Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday collection campaign. CREDIT: Tom Schirmacher / Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Daphne Groenveld models in Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday collection campaign. CREDIT: Tom Schirmacher / Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

The merging of whimsically feminine and edgy punk styles can also be seen in the line’s footwear, which features three distinct silhouettes that all retail for $89. The first, Johnson’s Prince pumps, come in a limited-edition tattoo print. The pointed-toe style includes a D’Orsay silhouette, 4-inch stiletto heels and a dramatic layered bow atop each toe.

Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday collection’s Prince pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Furthering the mix of punk and femme aesthetics are the equally sleek Blondie pumps, which include an allover print of the aforementioned tin roses. The round-toed style includes thick block heels, platform soles and thin Mary Jane straps for a truly vintage appeal.

Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday collection’s Blondie pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Completing the trio are the Johnny boots, a combat boot with rounded toes, a lace-up silhouette and ridged rubber soles. The style specifically comes in two prints from the collection — roses and spiders — to allow for larger aesthetic variety.

Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday collection’s Johnny boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Johnson’s collection notably celebrates her decades of success as a leading designer in the American fashion industry. Most notably, Johnson was a pioneering force in the ’80s punk fashion movement and has been the recipient of numerous achievements, including the CFDA’s Timeless Talent and Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Awards, the Accessories Council’s Lifetime Achievement and Style Icon Awards and the Pratt Institute’s “Excellence by Design in Fashion” Award. Her label is also beloved by numerous celebrities, including Britney Spears, Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie and Olivia Rodrigo.

Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday Collection, which ranges from $38-$118, is now available on Johnson’s website and Macy’s.

