Bella Thorne Masters Sleek Monochromatic Style With White Chunky Sneakers in Paris

By Aaron Royce
Bella Thorne took a monochrome approach to dressing while in Paris this week.

The “Shake it Up” star left her hotel in the City of Lights with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, wearing a bold all-white ensemble. Thorne paired a white sweater with slim-fitting pants, creating a monochrome look. Layering up with a white silk Gucci scarf, her look was complete with a black beanie, vintage Chanel sunglasses and a mini black Philipp Plein backpack. Thorne also carried a gray and black furry coat slung over her arm.

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo leave their hotel in Paris on Feb. 16, 2022.
When it came to shoes, Thorne boosted her look with a pair of monochrome sneakers. The “DUFF” actress’ shoes of choice were chunky all-white sneakers, which included rounded toes and striped laces. The pair’s most notable feature, however, were exaggerated rubber soles that created a platform effect. The style further streamlined Thorne’s look while affirming its casual nature.

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo leave their hotel in Paris on Feb. 16, 2022.
A closer look at Thorne’s sneakers.
Athletic sneakers like Thorne’s are ideal for casual looks or workout ensembles. Pairs often feature thick rubber outsoles with textured soles for added traction, plus lightweight uppers for easy wear and comfort. In addition to the actress, stars like Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have also worn sporty gray sneakers by Puma, Balenciaga and Under Armour in recent weeks.

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo leave their hotel in Paris on Feb. 16, 2022.
For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” actress favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

