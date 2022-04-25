Bella Thorne Takes the Plunge in Lace Cutout Bralette, Gucci Cardigan & Chunky Sneakers at Coachella

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Thorne boosted a bold outfit with a sporty finish while hanging out at Coachella over the weekend.

The “Shake It Up” star posed at the music festival in Indio, Calif., wearing a pair of printed pants that included a drawstring waist. The bottoms, covered in sketches of various faces and bodies, were given a passionate edge with a bralette composed of strips of black lace. The daring top, which included numerous front cutouts, was paired with an oversized silky red Gucci cardigan covered in the brand’s “GG” logos. Finishing her ensemble were layered rings, punchy blue eyeshadow and sparkling cross and “B” pendant necklaces.

Bella Thorne poses at Coachella in Indio, Calif. on April 17, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Thorne boosted her look with a pair of chunky sneakers. The “DUFF” actress’ shoes of choice were chunky beige sneakers, which included rounded toes, woven laces and neon pink and yellow detailing. The pair’s most notable feature were exaggerated rubber soles, which were lined with glossy blue piping and created a platform effect. The style further streamlined Thorne’s look while adding a pop of sporty color.

Related Paris Hilton Serves Up 'Neon Raver Barbie Cowgirl' Style Inspo Entirely in Hot Pink at Coachella Doja Cat Closes Out Coachella in African Dystopian Fairy Bodysuit & Custom Timberland Boots Anitta Goes Peak '90s in Low-Rise Pants With Peekaboo Thong, Bandeau, Booties & Gold Chains at Coachella

A closer look at Thorne’s sneakers. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Athletic sneakers like Thorne’s are ideal for casual looks or workout ensembles. Pairs often feature thick rubber outsoles with textured soles for added traction, plus lightweight uppers for easy wear and comfort. In addition to the actress, stars like Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have also worn sporty gray sneakers by Puma, Balenciaga and Under Armour in recent weeks.

Bella Thorne poses at Coachella in Indio, Calif. on April 17, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” actress favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

Click through the gallery for Thorne’s best street style moments over the years.

Give your next look a sporty boost with chunky sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Mizuno Wave Sky Waveknit sneakers, $95 (was $160).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: On Cloudterry sneakers, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: New Balance Unisex 57/40 sneakers, $110.