Bella Thorne Blossoms in Lace Bra, Floral Skirt & Chanel Logo Slides With a Bold Hermés Crossbody Bag

Bella Thorne bloomed on social media in a new outfit this weekend — with a brand-new handbag to match.

The “Shake It Up” star posed at home on Saturday afternoon, snapping a mirror selfie in a black lace bra. The lingerie featured ribbon-tied straps attached to floral cups with gold heart rings, adding a romantic touch to the piece — and smoothly matching Thorne’s Chanel midi skirt, which featured a swirling pattern of the French brand’s signature camellia flowers, pearls and “double C” logos.

Bella Thorne, Chanel, Hermes, slides, logo slides, white slides, black slides, crossbody bag, bra
Bella Thorne poses in a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bella Thorne/Instagram

Completing Thorne’s ensemble were hoop earrings, a gold necklace, thick silver watch and a green Hermés Constance bag. Thorne’s crossbody, in particular, featured smooth leather with a flap silhouette and gold metal “H” clasp.

“This bag,” Thorne captioned her stories, showing how the color popped against her black-and-white outfit.

When it came to shoes, Thorne boosted her look with a pair of white Chanel slides. The “DUFF” actress’ set featured thick quilted leather straps emblazoned with black “CC” logos, as well as flat soles with low heels. The pair smoothly complemented the rest of her ensemble, while remaining casual and easygoing.

For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” actress favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

