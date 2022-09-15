Bella Hadid Channels ’70s Glam in Disco Dress, Supersized Earrings & Ombré Platform Pumps at Tom Ford’s NYFW Runway

Bella Hadid embodied ’70s glamour for Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The supermodel walked for the designer at the close of New York Fashion Week, hitting the runway in front of a star-studded audience including Carine Roitfeld, Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.

Hadid hit Ford’s runway in a rosy pink head-to-toe outfit, prominently featuring a halter-neck gown covered in light-catching sequins. The sleeveless piece featured a slim skirt punctuated by a thigh-high slit, complete with a large front bodice cutout. Adding to the model’s dynamic moment were a matching set of massive hoop earrings, covered in the same sequins as her dress for an especially bold statement.

Bella Hadid walks in Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show at Skylight on Vesey in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hadid slipped into a set of soaring platform pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured thick soles with closed counters, finished with a set of towering cone heels that totaled at least 5 inches in height. The set’s uppers coordinated with Hadid’s dress in shimmering ombre tones of silver and rose pink; during the fashionable occasion, numerous pairs were spotted on the runway in mixed hues of orange, purple, green and blue, as well.

A closer look at Hadid’s pumps. CREDIT: Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show brought full-on disco glamour to Skylight on Vessey by the World Trade Center during New York Fashion Week. Spit into three sections for daytime, evening and late-night outings, the collection featured an array of ’70s-worthy metallic and embellished shorts, plunging blouses, lacy undergarments and shimmering gowns, primarily paired with candy-colored ombre platform pumps. The front row was filled with a star-studded crew including Ciara, Madonna, Katie Holmes, Chris Rock and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, as was the runway, where Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid walked.

