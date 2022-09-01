Bella Hadid Embraces Tenniscore in Zipped Sweatshirt and Chunky Sneakers at U.S. Open 2022

Bella Hadid was decidedly on-theme while attending the U.S. Open 2022 on Wednesday night. The model was part of a crowd of 29,959 people who watched Serena Williams win her second-round match — the largest crowd during an evening at the U.S. Open of all time.

Arriving with her sister, Gigi, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the supermodel was later joined at the event by her boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman. Bella watched Williams’ winning match in a tennis-worthy outfit that featured a white zip-up windbreaker. The long-sleeved jacket, which featured a zipper-accented high neckline and long sleeves, was paired with a beige low-rise nylon skirt that included a built-in zipped waist pocket. Hadid finished her outfit with a matching white leather shoulder bag, thin black sunglasses, delicate pendant necklace and a gold Shay ring covered in pavé diamonds.

Bella and Gigi Hadid leave for the U.S. Open 2022 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Hadid opted to complete her outfit with another sporty finish: tall white socks tucked into chunky sneakers. Her lace-up pair featured brown and beige paneled tones with rounded toes. Her set was finished with curved black soles covered with a diamond texture, adding greater traction and stability to her early 2000’s-esque outfit.

Bella and Gigi Hadid cheer during the U.S. Open 2022 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com Hadid’s ensemble was especially reminiscent of the tenniscore trend, one of the top fashion trends to emerge from TikTok this year. Highlighting the preppy nature of the sport, tenniscore outfits feature sporty separates like joggers, polo shirts, windbreakers, pleated skirts and tennis dresses in hues of cream, white and green. Accessories range from matching duffle and shoulder bags to pearl and diamond tennis bracelets and necklaces, stud earrings and classic visors. The trend has been seen in numerous new collections, particularly Brandon Maxwell’s guest-designed collaboration with Fila. British athletic brand Slazenger also tapped Sofia Richie this summer for a new collection featuring tonal cropped polos, skorts and sweatshirts as well.

Bella and Gigi Hadid cheer during the U.S. Open 2022 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson , Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Zendaya.

