Bella Hadid Wears Strapless Cutout Swimsuit With Adidas Sneakers at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Bella Hadid brought her Y2K style streak to the waterfront while departing from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The Moschino muse left the Hotel Eden Roc with boyfriend Marc Kalman, wearing a sleek white strapless bathing suit. The one-piece featured two large side cutouts and high-waisted bottoms, connected by a silver ring — reminiscent of trending styles from the early 2000’s’s. For a beachy era-worthy twist, Hadid’s cover-up of choice was a low-rise knee-length white denim skirt cinched with an orange belt, which included a multicolored feathered charm.

Finishing her slick look were two large gold cuff bracelets, gold drop earrings and rings and an orange leather shoulder bag. She topped these off with layered orange and yellow beaded necklaces and skinny black sunglasses with rectangular frames.

Related Gemma Chan Sparkles in Beaded Floral Corset Gown and Hidden Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2022 Diane Kruger is Wrapped in Silver Gown and Crystal PVC Pumps at Cannes Film Festival 2022 Bella Hadid Gives Corset a Preppy Makeover in Loafers With Socks at Cannes

Bella Hadid leaves the Hotel Eden Roc in France during the Cannes Film Festival 2022 on May 28, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Bella Hadid leaves the Hotel Eden Roc in France during the Cannes Film Festival 2022 on May 28, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Hadid grounded her outfit with a sporty shoe pick: leather sneakers by Adidas. Featuring a pale beige, cream and brown palette, her style included a low-top shape with a lace-up silhouette. The pair also featured Adidas’ signature three stripes on each side, as well as ridged white rubber outsoles. The pair complemented Hadid’s outfit’s white tones, while remaining casual and relaxed.

A closer look at Hadid’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Bella Hadid leaves the Hotel Eden Roc in France during the Cannes Film Festival 2022 on May 28, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Hadid’s casual ensemble bore remarkable similarity to another sleek outfit she wore to the “Broker” premiere during the Festival last week — a sultry Gucci jersey dress with a hip cutout, paired with matching satin Stuart Weitzman sandals and Chopard diamonds. The garment was originally designed by Tom Ford for the brand’s Fall 1996 collection.

Bella Hadid attends the “Broker” premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which ran May 17-28, saw a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties were banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival hosted more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” were shown.

Click through the gallery to see the 2022 Cannes Film Festival arrivals.