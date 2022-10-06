Bella Hadid Straps Into Sandy Liang’s Debut Ballet Flats with A Cozy Twist After Fashion Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid is taking it easy post-Fashion Month — and doing so in style.

The supermodel shared a photo dump in her latest post on Instagram, curled in the leather seats of a private plane. Her travel outfit featured a gray tank top and matching leggings, paired with an oversized charcoal-hued zip-up hoodie. The comfortable ensemble gained an edge from a red and black Yohji Yamamoto beanie, as well as several rings. Hadid completed her outfit with black leg warmers — which are quickly becoming a rising accessory trend — and a mug of tea, cementing her ensemble as sincerely cozy travel dressing inspo.

When it came to footwear, Hadid gave her comfy outfit a chic finish with pointe-style ballet flats by New York-based designer Sandy Liang. Marking Liang’s debut footwear launch, the $495 pair featured black leather uppers with squared toes, as well as adjustable buckled straps for added security. Flat rubber-injected soles, suede lining and cushioned footbeds finished the pair with added comfort as well — proving them a worthy contender alongside foam sandals and chunky sneakers as a travel shoe option.

Sandy Liang’s ballet pointe flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sense

Indeed, it’s safe to say nobody had a busier or more viral Fashion Month than Hadid during the spring 2023 season. From New York to Paris, the model walked in runway shows for Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Jil Sander, Versace, Courreges, Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, Coperni, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Givenchy, Balenciaga, Sacai, Thom Browne, Stella McCartney and Miu Miu — as well as Fendi’s 25th-anniversary show celebrating its iconic Baguette handbag. One of her most viral moments hailed from Coperni, where she posed in a thong and pumps while a white dress was spray-painted onto her body using Fabrican — which was further molded and cut into a slit silhouette, which she then walked in down the runway.

Sébastien Meyer, Bella Hadid and Arnaud Vaillant close Coperni’s xpring 2023 fashion show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s edgy style often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

