Bella Hadid Gives Lingerie the Night-Out Treatment in Stiletto Heart Cutout Sandals for Met Gala 2022 After-Party

Bella Hadid took lingerie inspiration for a night on the town after the 2022 Met Gala.

The supermodel left the Mark Hotel with a friend to attend an after-party for the “In America”-themed occasion, following her sleek red carpet moment wearing a leather Burberry dress on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art mere hours earlier. Her outfit consisted of black lace briefs and a sheer bodysuit with ruffled sides.

Bella Hadid leaves the Mark Hotel for a Met Gala after-party in New York City on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Giving the piece added sleekness was a neckline that plunged down to her waistline, as well as crystal-accented strings creating a strappy halter-neck silhouetted. A sheer fringed netting miniskirt, as well as matching thigh-high stockings with floral cuffs and delicately placed floral accents, gave her look a dose of glamorous romance. Completing Hadid’s outfit were gold bracelets, gold and pearl drop earrings and a black woven handbag.

When it came to footwear, the star opted for a pair of heels that were boudoir-worthy and Y2K at the same time. Her footwear consisted of black peep-toe sandals with thin and crossed toe straps, plus wraparound ankle straps and thin platform soles. Boosting the pair further were stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Completing Hadid’s pair were front panels that boasted rounded heart cutouts, adding a playful and whimsical twist to the otherwise slick pair — which, when layered with her lingerie outfit, created a slick monochrome moment.

A closer look at Hadid’s heels. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Discover the Met Gala 2022 live arrivals in the gallery.