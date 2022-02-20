Bella Hadid Goes Monochrome in Corset Top, Matching Trousers and Sharp Pumps at Burberry’s Rodeo Drive Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid gave her sleek style a monochrome spin for Burberry’s takeover event for its Rodeo Drive flagship boutique. The cocktail party celebrated the brand’s spring ’22 collection with an immersive film presentation and star-studded guest list including Hadid, Lori Harvey, Jacob Elordi and Role Model.

For the occasion, the Riccardo Tisci muse posed in a nude corset top that featured sheer cutouts, side panels and a low curved neckline. Hadid wore the top with paneled slim-fitting trousers in the same tones, which included foot covers. The set was layered underneath a sleeveless trench coat — a new take on the British label’s staple silhouette — for a monochrome look. Hadid completed her outfit with a brown leather handbag and large silver hoop earrings accented with the brand’s “TB” logo.

Bella Hadid attends Burberry’s Rodeo Drive boutique takeover event on Feb. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

When it came to shoes, Hadid slipped on a pair of leather Burberry pumps. Her $750 style featured black uppers, pointed toes and a thin platform sole. The pair also included two small gold eyelets on the inside of the uppers, as well as thin heels totaling 3.9 inches in height. Hadid’s shoes gave her look added edge while remaining versatile for everyday wear.

Bella Hadid attends Burberry’s Rodeo Drive boutique takeover event on Feb. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Thomas GIddings

A closer look at Hadid’s pumps. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Burberry’s eyelet pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

Pumps like Hadid’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Hadid, stars like Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Bella Hadid attends Burberry’s Rodeo Drive boutique takeover event on Feb. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s chic style often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

