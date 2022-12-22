Bella Hadid Debuts Blond Hair in Punk-Approved Biker Boots for Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence Aspen Store Opening

Bella Hadid brought punky style — and a new blond hair color — to Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence store opening in Aspen this week.

While arriving at the retail space on Tuesday, Hadid wore a cropped light brown hoodie with a denim midi skirt, given a Y2K edge from being buckled with a black leather belt. Layered atop the supermodel’s outfit was a brown leather coat with a fuzzy green lining, as well as a multicolored color-blocked scarf. Black leather gloves, sunglasses and a leather cord pendant necklace finished her ensemble — as well as black tights and white knee socks for a winter-worthy spin.

“I am so proud of my sister @gigihadid for opening her new @guestinresidence store in Aspen. 413 E Hyman !!!She works so hard and the product speaks for itself ! It’s sooo Gigi!!!” Hadid captioned her post, adding thanks to her sister for serving non-alcoholic Kin Euphorias beverages at the event as well.

When it came to footwear, the Versace muse gave her outfit a punk boost with a knee-high set of motorcycle boots. Her biker-worthy pair included black leather uppers with a lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged soles. Adding a rebellious finish to the pair were layered side straps accented with silver buckles, giving the shoes a punch of punk hardware as well.

However, this wasn’t Hadid’s only punky fashion moment this season — While out for her birthday party in October, she wore a daring sheer black lace dress and motorcycle jacket with silver chain-topped sandals in New York City, as well.

Bella Hadid celebrates her 26th birthday at Lucali’s in Brooklyn in New York City on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s edgy style often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

