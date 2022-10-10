Bella Hadid Has a ‘Ciao Bella’ Birthday Moment in Sheer Lace Dress, Chained Thong Stilettos & Statement Clutch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid made a sheer statement for her 26th birthday celebration in New York City.

While arriving at Lucali in Brooklyn on Sunday night, the supermodel wore a sheer black lace dress. Hadid’s zip-up ensemble featured grosgrain piping, as well as an allover pattern of romantic vintage flowers. The risqué piece — revealing black thong straps beneath — was paired with an oversized black leather jacket with checkered racing strips, creating a slick Y2K ensemble. Hadid finished her outfit with small hoop earrings and rimless rectangular sunglasses. Also making a statement was her handbag, a $1,030 black satin top-handle clutch by Amina Muaddi, which featured crystals spelling “Ciao Bella” — potentially a reference to the captions used in photos of her on social media for years.

Hadid furthered her outfit’s edge with stiletto-heeled sandals. The Versace muse’s slick set included slingback uppers in black leather with thin rounded soles and stiletto heels. The pair gained a distinctly daring twist with thong straps crafted from silver chains, which included round open rings for a bondage-esque finish. Paired with her sheer dress and see-through sunglasses, the model’s ensemble highlighted Y2K going-out style while retaining her own spin on barely-there fashion.

However, this wasn’t Hadid’s only Y2K fashion moment this week — or for her birthday, for that matter. While out for a birthday brunch at Sadelle’s on Sunday morning, Hadid was also spotted in a frayed strapless denim top and skirt with a black trench coat and vintage beaded Chanel necklace, complete with black knit leg warmers. Finishing her outfit were Sandy Liang’s black leather buckled ballet flats — the New York designer’s first footwear venture, which Hadid also wore on a plane while heading home after Fashion Month.

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s edgy style often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

