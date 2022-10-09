Bella Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday in Frayed Skirt Set, Leg Warmers and Chic Ballet Flats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid took a relaxed approach to birthday dressing while celebrating her 26th trip around the sun.

The supermodel was spotted leaving Sadelle’s in New York City with boyfriend Marc Kalman and friends on Sunday afternoon, wearing a comfy Y2K ensemble. Her outfit primarily featured a strapless top crafted from overlapping indigo denim, frayed at the sides and hem to create an asymmetric silhouette; beneath it, a matching skirt with frayed denim atop a tiered gray silk hem created a monochrome appearance. Hadid layered her outfit with a black stitched trench coat and vintage beaded Chanel necklace, wrapped around her neck to create a choker silhouette. Finishing her ensemble were black knit leg warmers, layered rings and rimless sunglasses.

Bella Hadid leaves Sadelle’s in New York City after celebrating her 26th birthday on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Bella Hadid leaves Sadelle’s with TK in New York City after celebrating her 26th birthday on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Hadid chicly finished her outfit with pointe-style ballet flats by Sandy Liang. Marking the New York-based designer’s first footwear launch, the $495 pair featured black leather squared uppers with adjustable buckled straps, creating a sweet Mary Jane silhouette. Flat rubber-injected soles and cushioned footbeds completed the pair with added comfort as well.

A closer look at Hadid’s Sandy Liang flats. CREDIT: MEGA

Sandy Liang’s ballet pointe flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sense

This isn’t Hadid’s first time wearing the style, either — or with leg warmers, for that matter. While relaxing on a plane after Fashion Month, the model wore the same flats by Liang with leggings, leg warmers and a Yohji Yamamoto beanie, which she documented in a photo dump on Instagram.

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s edgy style often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

