×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Models Edgy Balenciaga Thong & Pantaboots for Fall 2022 Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
BELLA-5
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
View Gallery 96 Images

Bella Hadid went back to basics — with a sleek upgrade — for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign.

While posing in the newest collection by Demna, the supermodel posed while sitting down in a black thong. Adding an edgy layer to her outfit was a set of the brand’s most viral new footwear: boot pants, a merging of trousers or leggings with a heeled boot. Hadid’s set featured black leather trousers attached to boots with a 3-4-inch stiletto heel. Hadid’s topless ensemble was finished with a thick silver necklace and post earrings, as well as Balenciaga’s upcoming Crush Bag — a rectangular flap bag composed of puffy quilted leather.

Bella Hadid, Balenciaga, Demna, Fall 2022, campaign, boot pants, leather pants, thong, heeled boots, handbag
Bella Hadid poses in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Hadid was joined in the French fashion brand’s campaign by numerous models, including musician Aya Nakamura, Lina Zhang, Inti Wang, Abdou Diop and Zuo Chen. The collection’s showcased pieces highlighted a versatile yet grungy Y2K aesthetic, featuring oversized coats, draped slip dresses and low-rise pants. Every model wore a set of black boots for the occasion, ranging from over-the-knee stilettos to rounded leather styles.

Aya Nakamura, Balenciaga, campaign, Fall campaign, Fall 2022, Demna, boots, black boots, heeled boots
Aya Nakamura poses in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga
Lina Zhang, Balenciaga, campaign, Fall campaign, Fall 2022, Demna, black boots, heeled boots, stiletto boots
Lina Zhang poses in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga
Inti Wang, Zuo Chen, Balenciaga, campaign, Fall campaign, Fall 2022, Demna, black shoes, mens shoes, black boots
Inti Wang and Zuo Chen pose in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

When it comes to fashion, Bella Hadid’s chic style often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage and luxury pieces. The Riccardo Tisci muse often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s sleek style evolution over the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad