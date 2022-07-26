Bella Hadid Models Edgy Balenciaga Thong & Pantaboots for Fall 2022 Campaign

Bella Hadid went back to basics — with a sleek upgrade — for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign.

While posing in the newest collection by Demna, the supermodel posed while sitting down in a black thong. Adding an edgy layer to her outfit was a set of the brand’s most viral new footwear: boot pants, a merging of trousers or leggings with a heeled boot. Hadid’s set featured black leather trousers attached to boots with a 3-4-inch stiletto heel. Hadid’s topless ensemble was finished with a thick silver necklace and post earrings, as well as Balenciaga’s upcoming Crush Bag — a rectangular flap bag composed of puffy quilted leather.

Bella Hadid poses in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Hadid was joined in the French fashion brand’s campaign by numerous models, including musician Aya Nakamura, Lina Zhang, Inti Wang, Abdou Diop and Zuo Chen. The collection’s showcased pieces highlighted a versatile yet grungy Y2K aesthetic, featuring oversized coats, draped slip dresses and low-rise pants. Every model wore a set of black boots for the occasion, ranging from over-the-knee stilettos to rounded leather styles.

Aya Nakamura poses in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Lina Zhang poses in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Inti Wang and Zuo Chen pose in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga