Balenciaga’s Dramatic Wedding Dress Goes Viral Struggling to Fit Through Door During Haute Couture Week Fashion Show

Leave it to Balenciaga creative director Demna to make a statement — especially on the runway. The designer’s latest viral garment came in the form of a voluminous wedding dress, seen on Wednesday during his Fall 2022 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The dress in question was made in a cupcake-style silhouette, encompassing a slim-fitting bodice with a rounded puffed skirt. The white gathered tulle gown included a sleeveless backless bodice, flaring into a wide skirt that was given added texture and whimsy from numerous underskirt layers. Completing the bold ensemble was an equally bold bridal veil — a sweeping, sheer piece covered in scattered silver floral embroidery and beading that instantly sparkled upon catching the light.

Look 59 from Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

However, aside from its bold glamour, the dress notably drew eyeballs from its silhouette, which featured so much volume it seemed difficult for the model wearing it to step forward. Some online even hypothesized Demna himself could be hiding beneath the skirt to aid in its movement. Indeed, with its narrow doorways and halls, a salon could pose a challenge to anyone wearing a large garment — let alone one as large as the aforementioned wedding dress. However, the model championed onwards and gracefully closed the show, though several stops to untangle her feet from the puffy skirt proved necessary along the way.

You can view Balenciaga’s full Fall 2022 couture collection — and viral wedding dress — on its YouTube channel, below:

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Quinn, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

Discover Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture collection during Haute Couture Week in the gallery.