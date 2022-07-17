Bailee Madison Sees Red in Punchy Gown and Platform Sandals at ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Screening

Bailee Madison gave red carpet glamour an elevated boost at a “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” screening, ahead of the series’ July 28 premiere.

The HBO Max thriller show — which Madison stars in alongside Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Zaria Simone and Malia Pyles — finds a group of teenagers targeted by an anonymous murderer with connections to their town’s past.

Madison arrived on the SJR Theater’s red carpet in Los Angeles, wearing a vibrant Maticevski gown. The 22-year-old actress’ Enamoured style included a strapless bodice with asymmetric layered panels, which curved to mimic the silhouettes of rose petals. Completing the bold piece was a flowing skirt with a gathered hem. Madison’s accessories were minimalist, only featuring diamond stud earrings and a sleek white gold ear pin by Katkim.

Bailee Madison attends HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” screening at SJR Theater at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles on July 15. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Bailee Madison attends HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” screening in LA on July 15. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “A Week Away” star opted for a sky-high set of Dolce & Gabbana platform sandals. Madison’s pair featured black leather uppers with toe and ankle straps, as well as thick soles. Completing the set were tall block heels that appeared to total at least 5 inches in height. Her style provided a neutral base for the gown allowing it to take center stage while providing an instant height boost.

A closer look at Madison’s sandals. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Platform sandals like Madison’s are on the rise this season, thanks to their height-boosting nature and secure straps. Pairs with thick soles and stiletto or platform heels have proven to be the most popular, with new styles released from brands including Schutz, Aquazzura and Jeffrey Campbell. Aside from Madison, stars Selena Gomez, Ciara and Chrissy Teigen have slipped on height-boosting Larroudé, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent sandals in recent weeks, as well.

Lucy Hale (L) and Bailee Madison attend HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” screening in LA on July 15. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Madison’s style often varies from sleek to whimsical. The “Parental Guidance” actress regularly hits the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and mules in neutral and jewel tones, hailing from top brands Stuart Weitzman, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Stella Luna. She’s also been seen in affordable styles from Dolce Vita and Steve Madden as well. Madison’s off-duty pairs are decidedly more casual, often encompassing sneakers from Keds and Converse, plus comfortable Ugg boots. Madison’s also become known as a New York Fashion Week regular, attending shows for Longchamp, Brock Collection, Veronica Beard and BCBGMAXAZRIA over the years.

