Ayesha Curry Sparkles in Miu Miu’s Crystal Pumps with Bleached Denim Jumpsuit in New York City

By Aaron Royce
Ayesha Curry brought a glamorous take on grunge style while in New York City last week.

While strolling through Gramercy on Friday, Curry stepped out in a sharp denim jumpsuit from 3.1 Phillip Lim. Designed by Lim, the piece featured blue bleached denim in a long-sleeved, collared silhouette, accented with a boxy fit, long pockets and a button-up front. Curry let her clothing take center stage, accessorizing with only a string of diamonds and matching stud earrings — as well as a swipe of denim-blue eyeshadow to match.

Ayesha Curry walks in Gramercy in New York City on Nov. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Curry strapped into a set of Miu Miu’s Mary Jane pumps. Her $1,370 style featured white satin uppers in a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with thin slingback and Mary Jane straps — all covered in sparkling crystals for a sprinkling of glamour. Thin 4.13-inch heels with a pyramid-shaped rubber-tipped base completed the set, bringing them a sharp height boost as well.

A closer look at Curry’s heels.
CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Miu Miu’s slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Curry’s shoe wardrobe often veers towards the sleek, including pointed-toe pumps and heeled thigh-high boots in neutral tones. Off-duty, she’s also been spotted in low-top Vans sneakers an an array of chunky styles as well. Her red carpet ensembles typically feature stiletto-heeled pumps and strappy sandals embellished with accents ranging from crystals to eyelets.

