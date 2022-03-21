Ayesha Curry Goes Sleek in Her Own $10 Sandals With Pyramid Heels for JustFab Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ayesha Curry showed off her sharp style with a bohemian twist while hosting the launch party for her latest JustFab collection, “Invent Yourself,” at her Sweet July Store in Oakland, California on Friday.

For the occasion, the “Ayesha’s Homemade” host tapped into her collection’s optimistic and ’70s-inspired aesthetic by wearing a black jumpsuit from her own JustFab line, which is on sale for the site’s VIP members. The star’s $30 (originally $87) jumpsuit featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and long legs with an elasticized waistline, complete with a button and zip-up front. Completing her effortless look was a pair of large hoop earrings.

Ayesha Curry strikes a pose at the Ayesha Curry x JustFab “Invent Yourself” launch party at Sweet July Store in Oakland, California on March 18, 2022. CREDIT: Kelly Sullivan/Courtesy of JustFab

Ayesha Curry poses with friends and family, including sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee and mother Carol Alexander, at the Ayesha Curry x JustFab “Invent Yourself” launch party at Sweet July Store in Oakland, California on March 18, 2022. CREDIT: Kelly Sullivan/Courtesy of JustFab

When it came to shoes, Curry tapped her JustFab line again for a full “Invent Yourself” look. The star strapped into a pair of the collection’s Toni sandals, which featured black uppers with wide toe straps, JF Form Foam soles and square toes. Giving the pair added sleekness were ankle-wrapped straps, as well as flared raffia heels totaling 3.75 inches in height. The style gave Curry’s look a monochrome appearance while remaining summer-ready. Similarly to her jumpsuit, the star’s sandals retail at a lower price for JustFab VIP members — $10 (originally $65) on JustFab.com.

A closer look at Curry’s JustFab sandals. CREDIT: Kelly Sullivan/Courtesy of JustFab

Ayesha Curry x JustFab’s Toni sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab

Ankle-wrap heels have soared in popularity during the recent high heel renaissance, due to their wraparound upper ankle straps that are secure and sultry. The style has been seen most often in stiletto and block-heeled pairs, like new pairs from brands like Schutz, Vince Camuto and The Attico. Aside from Curry, stars like Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner and Sofia Vergara have also worn wrapped Tom Ford, Cult Gaia and Gianvito Rossi heels in recent weeks.

Ayesha Curry with influencers Drew Dorsey, Emily Alexander, Tatum Dahl, and Brooke Hyland at the Ayesha Curry x JustFab “Invent Yourself” launch party at Sweet July Store in Oakland, California on March 18, 2022. CREDIT: Kelly Sullivan/Courtesy of JustFab

Curry’s JustFab party included her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee and mother Carol Alexander, making the occasion a family affair. The guest list also included influencers like Brooke Hyland, Drew Dorsey and Tatum Dahl. Guests participated in giveaways and were treated to sneakers from Curry’s JustFab collection that were custom-painted by artist Lizi Phoenix.

When it comes to shoes, Curry keeps her rotation sleek and sharp. The “Seasoned Life” author often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps while on the red carpet from top brands like Aquazzura, Rag & Bone and . While off-duty, she can also be spotted in strappy boots and sandals hailing from brands like Alaia, Gianvito Rossi and Versace.

Discover Curry’s style evolution in the gallery.