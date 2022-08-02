Ayesha Curry Chicly Sets Sail in Striped Bikini & Versatile Slides With Steph Curry for 11th Anniversary Celebration in St. Tropez

Ayesha Curry brought her colorful side out while celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Stephen Curry in St. Tropez, France.

While relaxing with Stephen on a boat, Ayesha wore a yellow, white and black bikini with a mixed striped print. The set appeared to feature a strapless silhouette and high-waisted bottoms, Ayesha layered her swimwear with a short-sleeved denim shirt — which actually belonged to her husband. Completing her outfit were thin gold hoop earrings and a coordinating striped bucket hat with a back flap, which perfectly matched her bikini.

“Salty air, sweet wild strawberries and the best QT with my loveeee,” Ayesha captioned the photo dump of her and Stephen, which also included photos of cake, tequila and the coastline.

Ayesha coordinated with black slides that had two wide upper straps for her boat outing. The set also appeared to include leather uppers. Ayesha’s shoes provided a relaxed finish to her outfit, while remaining easy to slip on and off and wear throughout the day.

This wasn’t the only standout ensemble from her anniversary vacation. She also shared a glimpse at the couple’s trip earlier this week, where they strolled through Antibes. For the occasion, she wore a ruffled pink cutout minidress with holographic footwear, while Stephen remained relaxed in a white bucket hat, blue denim shirt and matching wide-leg shorts.

Ayesha’s shoe wardrobe often veers towards the sleek, including pointed-toe pumps and heeled thigh-high boots in neutral tones. Off-duty, she’s also been spotted in low-top Vans sneakers an an array of chunky styles as well. Her red carpet ensembles typically feature stiletto-heeled pumps and strappy sandals embellished with accents ranging from crystals to eyelets.

