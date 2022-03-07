Avril Lavigne is Perfectly Punk in Patchwork Mini Skirt and Combat Boots with Travis Barker in ‘Love It When You Hate Me’ Music Video

Avril Lavigne embodied punk rock style in her latest music video, “Love It When You Hate Me.” The star stayed true to form in the rebellious video, which also featured performances by Travis Barker and Blackbear.

In the film, Lavigne is arrested for “falling in love too many times” and, after a brief stint in jail, “released on bad behavior.” The singer’s wardrobe includes a handful of stylish takes on orange and black-and-white striped jumpsuits by Ashton Michael, as well as a sharp leather jacket and plenty of silver jewelry. However, her most visible outfit featured a black graphic T-shirt with pin-studded sleeves, paired with a belted patchwork flared miniskirt. The half-orange, half-striped piece—also briefly paired with a leather bandeau top—added a sharp edge to her outfits, which were completed with layered bracelets and Lavigne’s signature bold eyeliner.

You can watch the full music video, below:

When it came to her shoes in the video, Lavigne’s footwear was largely not visible due to lighting or her outfits’ occasional long trousers. However, her miniskirt looks were paired with a bold set of over-the-knee platform combat boots. The style featured black leather uppers in a lace-up silhouette, complete with tall side zippers and chunky ridged soles. The pair added an utterly rock n’ roll air to her already edgy looks, as well as fitting into the current stomp-worthy lace-up and lug-sole boot trends.

Indeed, lug-sole and lace-up boots are one of today’s top footwear trends, bringing a stylish take to utilitarian combat boots. Most pairs include rounded toes and thick ridged soles, as well as a lace-up silhouette. The style has been a longtime signature of Lavigne’s, though stars like Olivia Palermo, Lorde and Jessica Alba have also worn Gianvito Rossi, Junya Watanabe and R13 pairs in recent weeks.

Avril Lavigne out in Malibu on May 1. CREDIT: MEGA

Lavigne’s music video’s boots also mimic the towering lace-up pair she wore on the cover of her latest accompanying album, “Love Sux”: a thigh-high set of reptile-embossed black leather boots with chunky block heels, squared toes and platform soles.

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “Smile” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics and Converse while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva and Ugg. For more formal occasions, Lavigne wears neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lavigne is also a designer herself, owning her own footwear and accessories brand Abbey Dawn that’s been around since 2008.

