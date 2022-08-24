Avril Lavigne Drops Edgy New Collection with Killstar in Skull-Printed Dresses, Combat Boots & More

Avril Lavigne’s latest project is dipping her toes back into fashion design. The Grammy Award-nominated musician has teamed up with edgy ready-to-wear brand Killstar on a new collaborative collection, inspired by her own punk rock roots.

Aptly named “Avril Lavigne by Killstar,” Lavigne’s collection includes an array of apparel in hues of black and bubblegum pink. The line features an array of pieces, including crop tops, lingerie, bralettes, joggers, long-sleeved shirts, bodysuits, pants and a wide range of dresses, aimed to be integrated into anyone’s wardrobe.

Avril Lavigne stars in the Avril Lavigne for Killstar collection campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Killstar

Avril Lavigne stars in the Avril Lavigne for Killstar collection campaign.For an added punk finish, the line features prints of skeleton ribs and barbed wire, as well as two key accessories: a black leather harness accented with hanging silver barbed wire-esque chains and a similarly textured layered choker necklace. It’s also affordable, with all pieces retailing from $16-$60.

Throughout the campaign for the line, Lavigne kept her footwear similarly grunge. In most shots, the star wore pairs of black leather combat boots in lace-up silhouettes with platform soles. Similarly, tall boots in slip-on Chelsea silhouettes rounded out her shoe options.

Avril Lavigne stars in the Avril Lavigne for Killstar collection campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Killstar

The “Complicated” singer’s collaboration with Killstar came from her own style and personal passion for the brand, which she’s worn for years.

“I like Killstar’s clothing because it is punk and edgy but feminine at the same time,” Lavigne said in a statement. “Killstar took my creative vision and brought it to life with tangible pieces which are so cool. I am so excited to bring this summer collection to my fans with lightweight pieces that still feel edgy.”

Avril Lavigne stars in the Avril Lavigne for Killstar collection campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Killstar

Lavigne also took a moment to share her favorite pieces she designed in a statement, as well.

“I’m super excited about one piece in particular called the Ribcage maxi dress,” Lavigne revealed. “It’s so easy to dress up or down for any occasion.”

The Avril Lavigne for Killstar collection, which ranges from $15-$60, is now available to shop on Killstar’s website.

Avril Lavigne stars in the Avril Lavigne for Killstar collection campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Killstar

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “Smile” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics and Converse while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva and Ugg. For more formal occasions, Lavigne wears neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lavigne is also a designer herself, owning her own footwear and accessories brand Abbey Dawn that’s been around since 2008.

Discover Lavigne’s top street style looks over the years in the gallery.