Avril Lavigne Brings Punk Rock Glamour in Crystal Mesh Hoodie, Fishnets & Combat Boots to iHeartRadio Music Festival

Avril Lavigne brought a dose of punk rock glamour to the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

While performing onstage in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician sang in a black leather hoodie overlaid with a mesh layer that was studded with gleaming orange crystals. Coordinating with her current punk era for the new album “Love Sux,” Lavigne paired her glitzy jacket with a black pleated miniskirt and leather belt studded with a silver chain. Completing her outfit were black fishnet tights.

Avril Lavigne performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Avril Lavigne performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to footwear, the “Complicated” singer completed her ensemble with a set of black combat boots. Her knee-high lace-up style appeared to feature leather uppers, complete with rounded toes and silver eyelets. Completing the pair were round silver rings lining each boot’s counters, as well as thick ridged platform soles for added stability and height. The style emphasized Lavigne’s punk rock roots, while simultaneously giving her ensemble a utilitarian finish.

A closer look at Lavigne’s combat boots. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Avril Lavigne performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 was held in Las Vegas from Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24. The two-day event at T-Mobile Arena celebrated established and emerging musical artists with both daytime and evening lineups, sponsored by Famous Footwear, Capital One, M&M’s and more. The festival’s main headliners included Megan Thee Stallion, Avril Lavigne, Diplo, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, Pitbull and Black Eyed Peas. Additional performers included Chloe Bailey, Willow Smith, Diddy, Latto, Lauv, Big Time Rush and Five Seconds of Summer.

PHOTOS: Discover Avril Lavigne’s edgiest looks over the years in the gallery.