Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party

Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night.

The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also donned the piece on the red carpet for the Gotham Awards in November 2021. Her look was complete with a thin bracelet and rings.

Ava Phillippe attends Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills on July 28, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

When it came to shoes, Phillippe opted for one of Vuitton’s most recent hit styles: the Moonlight boot. The 22-year-old student slipped into a set of the low-heeled style, which featured black leather uppers in an ankle-length silhouette. Completing the open-toed set were rounded soles accented with elevated padded footbeds lined with silver zippers, as well as thin front cutouts and buckled ankle straps.

A closer look at Phillippe’s boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition showcases 200 of the label’s iconic monogrammed trunks, each guest-designed by athletes, actors, designers and other public figures — including Gloria Steinem, Nigo, BTS, and the Simpsons — to celebrate the late Monsieur Vuitton’s own 200th birthday. The brand also hosted the traveling exhibit’s opening party in Beverly Hills, ahead of its future U.S. stops this year; the Hills location is open to the public until September 6. DJ’d by Bobby French, M.I.A., and Lola Langusta, the event’s guests included Emma Chamberlain, Jaden Smith, Nina Dobrev and Iris Apatow, among numerous others. Vuitton also threw a simultaneous Hamptons cocktail party in New York to open its latest studio on Shelter Island, attended by Lauren Santo Domingo, Alexander Roth and Sophia Roe.

