Ava Max Buckles into 6-Inch Versace Booties with Extreme Acid-Wash Coat at ‘Saturday Night Live’ Afterparty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ava Max bundled up while arriving to this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” afterparty.

While entering the show’s afterparty on Saturday evening to Steve Martin and Martin Short’s hosted episode, the “Heaven & Hell” musician was wrapped in a grungy denim coat. Her floor-length blue piece featured a belted silhouette with a frayed hem, covered in a large-scale splattered acid-wash texture. Finishing the outerwear was furry brown-gray trim along its cuffs and lapels. Max completed her outfit with a white ruffle-trimmed blouse, black leather pants and layered rings.

Ava Max arrives at the ‘Saturday Night Live’ afterparty in midtown Manhattan in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “Salt” singer strapped into a dynamic set of Versace’s towering Medusa Aevitas booties. Max’s $2,225 style featured black leather uppers in a calf-high silhouette, complete with pointed toes and tiered platform soles. Flared 6.5-inch heels added a dramatic height boost to the set, which was finished with three thin gold-tipped buckles for added security. The set brought a dynamic finish to Max’s outfit, while still remaining sharp and edgy in its own right.

A closer look at Max’s boots. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Versace’s Medusa Aevitas booties. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

When it comes to Max’s shoe style, the “Kings & Queens” singer often wears height-boosting pumps, combat boots and sneakers on and off the red carpet, hailing from brands including Adidas. Max has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry over the years releasing her first Skechers collection in 2022 and attending shows by Coach, Christian Siriano and The Blonds during Fashion Month.

PHOTOS: Discover Versace’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.