Ava Max Buckles Into Extreme Platform Boots & Cut-Out Suit at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Ava Max revamped suiting with a grunge edge at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. The musician posed on the red carpet with numerous female music stars, including Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Banks and more.

The “Kings and Queens” singer arrived to the event in a slick take on suiting, wearing a light pink blazer with sharp lapels sans top. The daring ensemble created a plunging neckline with a topless appearance, further elevated from two side cutouts. Max’s rebellious look was enhanced with matching pleated trousers pushed up to her knees, as well as layered necklaces and Grace Lee chain-link and post earrings. Numerous rings—including a trendy white enamel loop by Bea Bongiasca—completed her ensemble.

Ava Max arrives at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Max cemented her rock n’ roll vibe with this season’s most daring platform boots: Marc Jacobs’ Kiki boots. The vintage style, hailing from the designer’s Fall 2016 collection, featured 4-inch platform soles, 6.75-inch block heels and numerous thin buckled straps. The pair gave Max a major height boost, with black leather uppers giving her look pure ’90s grunge.

A closer look at Max’s Marc Jacobs boots. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event will streamed for free on Twitter here and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

