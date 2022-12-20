Aubrey Plaza Films ‘Megalopolis’ With Adam Driver in Chic Gray Dress & Chained Booties

Aubrey Plaza was sharply dressed while in character for her newest project: Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.” The sci-fi film, which follows an architect aiming to rebuild New York as a utopia, stars Plaza alongside Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, Nathalie Emmanuel and Dustin Hoffman.

The “White Lotus” star filmed her first scene for the film with Driver in Atlanta on Monday, wearing a chic draped dress. Her light gray minidress style included long sleeves and a deep neckline, complete with a cinched texture and paneled back. A multi-strand leather cuff bracelet, gold watch and drop earrings finished Plaza’s outfit. Her ensemble was briefly draped with a brown fur jacket for a luxurious appearance, as well.

Adam Driver, Francis Ford Coppola and Aubrey Plaza film “Megalopolis” in Atlanta on Dec. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Oquendo-MEGA

Adam Driver, Francis Ford Coppola and Aubrey Plaza film “Megalopolis” in Atlanta on Dec. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Oquendo-MEGA

Plaza’s ensemble was complete with a set of gray suede booties. The “Emily the Criminal” star’s sock-like style featured calf-high uppers with pointed toes and thin soles, complete with thin 3-inch heels. Thin gold chains crossed around the pair’s shafts and fronts, creating a modern yet medieval appearance.

Adam Driver, Francis Ford Coppola and Aubrey Plaza film “Megalopolis” in Atlanta on Dec. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Oquendo-MEGA

Plaza’s shoe style is sleek and sharp. On the red carpet, the “Parks & Recreation” actress can be seen in neutral and colorful heeled pumps and sandals from brands including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo and Brian Atwood; she’s even ventured out in Thom Browne’s heeled Oxfords, as well. When off-duty, Plaza can bee seen in low-top white sneakers, including affordable pairs from Feiyue. The actress has also become an emerging figure in the fashion industry, attending and walking in runway shows for Opening Ceremony and Moschino over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Aubrey Plaza’s sharp shoe style in the gallery.