Travis Barker’s Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya Models DSW’s Shoes for Fall 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

DSW has found its Fall 2022 campaign star in Atiana De La Hoya. The stepdaughter of Travis Barker is the retailer’s muse for the upcoming autumn season, posing in trendy fall footwear ranging from edgy platforms to casually comfortable sneakers.

In the campaign, De La Hoya poses in a set of cream leather Steve Madden boots. The $160 Hayward style includes pointed toes with embroidered uppers, as well as stacked heels for a true cowboy-worthy twist. De La Hoya’s ensemble gives the pair an everyday twist, worn with a black slit skirt, tank top and oversized collared shirt. In another shot, the influencer dons a set of $75 Converse high-top sneakers with classic blue jeans, featuring chunky white rubber soles, gray canvas uppers and a lace-up silhouette.

Atlanta De La Hoya stars in DSW’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Atlanta De La Hoya stars in DSW’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

However, De La Hoya is also given the opportunity to go grunge with DSW’s edgier fall styles in the campaign. One image finds her posing in a black leather motorcycle jacket and denim shorts, complete with a graphic T-shirt and Mix No. 6’s $50 Gamey boots — which include elastic Chelsea-paneled uppers and chunky lug soles for an alternative finish. Another shot sees her feet in black fishnet socks and blue jeans, layered with a pair of Mix No. 6’s gladiator sandals. The $50 Alesi style features black ridged platform soles and 3.5-inch block heels, along with layered black PVC straps.

Atlanta De La Hoya stars in DSW’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Atlanta De La Hoya stars in DSW’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

As the final shot proves, edgy aesthetics can also overlap with the academic for a punk rock-worthy take on easy outfits for the fall and back-to-school seasons. The campaign’s final image portrays De La Hoya in a set of black platform oxfords by Dr. Martens. The $160 Holly style features leather uppers with rounded toes, molded rubber soles and the brand’s signature yellow stitching. When paired with flounce-detailed socks, the pair adds an edgy take on academia aesthetics when paired with De La Hoya’s outfit: a brown zip-up minidress and teal shoulder bag.

Atlanta De La Hoya stars in DSW’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

The campaign itself aims to highlight the individuality of personal style, which De La Hoya identifies with herself.

“Personal style is the easiest way to show your creativity,” De La Hoya said in a statement. “Fashion is the artwork that you wear, and DSW has all the shoes so you can be you.”

DSW’s fall collection features an array of trend-based footwear, ranging from fisherman sandals to classic casual sneakers, from brands including Dr. Martens, Steve Madden and Vans. The affordable range, retailing from $35-$160, is currently available on DSW’s website.

Discover DSW’s top shoe trends of all time in the gallery.