Ashley Tisdale Celebrates Women’s Entrepreneurship in Koolaburra by Ugg’s Fluffy Platform Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Tisdale toasted International Women’s Day in style, thanks to Koolaburra By Ugg. The actress hosted a brunch with the brand and her own platform, Frenshe, in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Her guest list included a range of female founders, including Jessi Malay, Julia Vaughn and Jill Wallace.

For the occasion, the “High School Musical” alumni wore a classic pair of blue jeans. Her style featured a wide-leg silhouette in a dark denim wash. The piece gained a bohemian touch with a puff-sleeved black top, which featured lace and ruffled accents. Tisdale finished her ensemble with layered gold necklaces, bracelets and rings for added glamour.

Ashley Tisdale attends Koolaburra By Ugg x Frenshe Women’s Day Brunch on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Koolaburra by UGG x Frenshe

When it came to shoes, the “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” star tapped Koolaburra by Ugg for an affordable pair of sandals. Her $60 Furr-Ah style featured a black ridged EVA foam sole, as well as two black faux fur buckled straps and insoles. The style created a chic yet comfortable finish for Tisdale’s look, adding a cozy and plush element to her bohemian ensemble.

Related Eva Longoria Honors International Women's Day With Graphic NFT Sweatshirt & Sleek Slip-On Leather Boots Shop These Brands and Retailers That Are Supporting International Women's Day 2022 Ugg Teams Up With Tommy Dorfman and Planned Parenthood for International Women's Day

Ashley Tisdale attends Koolaburra By Ugg x Frenshe Women’s Day Brunch on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Koolaburra by UGG x Frenshe

A closer look at Tisdale’s Koolaburra by Ugg slides. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Koolaburra by UGG x Frenshe

Koolaburra by Ugg’s Furr-Ah slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koolaburra by Ugg

Tisdale’s Koolaburra by Ugg x Frenshe brunch celebrated wellness and women’s businesses. The star’s event included a sound bath, followed by a California-inspired lunch and International Women’s Day toast. Koolaburra by Ugg has also announced a $40,000 donation to WEV (Women’s Economic Ventures), which provides female entrepreneurs with business mentoring and funding, in partnership with Frenshe. Frenshe is Tisdale’s own platform, created to share her wellness journey through lifestyle and motherhood-focused blog posts, product advice and more.

Ashley Tisdale and guests eat brunch at the Koolaburra By Ugg x Frenshe Women’s Day Brunch on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Koolaburra by UGG x Frenshe

Furry footwear like Tisdale’s is a top trend, following gravitations towards comfort and coziness. Particularly seen in slippers, slides and sandals, the popular trend often features fuzzy or furry uppers and soles for a soft, plush feeling. Aside from Tisdale, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Elle Fanning and Ashlee Simpson have worn fluffy footwear by Gucci, Simon Miller and Balenciaga in recent weeks.

Sam Fazz, Ashley Tisdale and Sara Li attend the Koolaburra By Ugg x Frenshe Women’s Day Brunch on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Koolaburra by UGG x Frenshe

Tisdale’s own personal style is bohemian and laidback. The actress often dons sharp pumps and sandals on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman—plus affordable labels like Steve Madden and Jessica Simpson. Off-duty, Tisdale’s footwear ranges from chic to edgy, including Chanel flats, Miu Miu boots and Prada loafers. Her casual style also features sporty sneakers by Adidas, APL and Balenciaga.

Discover Ugg’s new rain collection in the gallery.