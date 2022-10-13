Ashley Park Boosts Distressed Sneakers with Leather & Crystalized Denim for Golden Goose

Ashley Park gave grunge style a glamorous spin at Golden Goose’s Golden Spirit Event on Wednesday night.

Posing at the Pink Motel in California’s Sun Valley for the occasion, the “Emily in Paris” star wore a plunging white top with a large bodice cutout beneath a stone-washed black leather biker jacket. Giving her outfit an explosion of fashionable glamour were bleached light blue wide-leg jeans, which featured scattered crystal embroidery across their uppers and torn knees. Park layered her outfit with a black choker with a sparkling waterfall pendant, as well as a brown leather Golden Goose messenger bag. Finishing her outfit was a wide taupe Valentino belt with a “V Logo” gold and crystal buckle, as well as layered gold earrings.

Ashley Park at the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event held at the Pink Motel on October 12, 2022 in Sun Valley, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

For footwear, the “Girls 5Eva” star naturally wore a set of Golden Goose sneakers. Her low-top style, part of the brand’s hit Super Star line, featured white leather uppers and rounded toes. The lace-up set also featured prominent star-shaped accents on each side in sparkling silver, coordinating smoothly with her statement jeans. Allover black markings — creating a distressed, pre-worn appearance — added to the style’s grungy nature, cementing Park’s outfit with a rebellious edge.

A closer look at Park’s sneakers. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Audrey Grace Marshall and Ashley Park attend the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event at the Pink Motel in Sun Valley, Calif. on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The Tony Award-nominated actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike sneakers. Park’s also become a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, attending Fashion Month shows for Valentino, Pamella Roland and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

