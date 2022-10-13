Ashley Park Boosts Distressed Sneakers with Leather & Crystalized Denim for Golden Goose

Ashley Park gave grunge style a glamorous spin at Golden Goose’s Golden Spirit Event on Wednesday night.
Posing at the Pink Motel in California’s Sun Valley for the occasion, the “Emily in Paris” star wore a plunging white top with a large bodice cutout beneath a stone-washed black leather biker jacket. Giving her outfit an explosion of fashionable glamour were bleached light blue wide-leg jeans, which featured scattered crystal embroidery across their uppers and torn knees. Park layered her outfit with a black choker with a sparkling waterfall pendant, as well as a brown leather Golden Goose messenger bag. Finishing her outfit was a wide taupe Valentino belt with a “V Logo” gold and crystal buckle, as well as layered gold earrings.
For footwear, the “Girls 5Eva” star naturally wore a set of Golden Goose sneakers. Her low-top style, part of the brand’s hit Super Star line, featured white leather uppers and rounded toes. The lace-up set also featured prominent star-shaped accents on each side in sparkling silver, coordinating smoothly with her statement jeans. Allover black markings — creating a distressed, pre-worn appearance — added to the style’s grungy nature, cementing Park’s outfit with a rebellious edge.
When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The Tony Award-nominated actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike sneakers. Park’s also become a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, attending Fashion Month shows for Valentino, Pamella Roland and Jean-Paul Gaultier.
