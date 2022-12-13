Ashley Park Soars on Top of the Empire State Building in Christian Louboutin Platform Boots

Ashley Park was sky-high — both literally and figuratively — at the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday while promoting “Emily in Paris” season 3. The romance show, which stars Park, Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, returns to Netflix on Dec. 21.

While on the building’s rooftop with the “Emily in Paris” cast, Park merged edgy and chic aesthetics with a sparkly twist. The Tony Award-nominated actress‘ ensemble featured a white collared blouse beneath a black leather GCDS corset top. The zip-up piece was paired with a set of blue high-waisted jeans, bringing the set a casually chic finish. Completing Park’s ensemble was a crystal-covered blazer and tasseled clutch, as well as large sunglasses and a serpentine diamond Bulgari cuff bracelet.

(L-R) Kevin Dias, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery and Ashley Park attend as the “Emily in Paris” cast visits The Empire State Building in New York City on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

David Glasser, Jill Martin, Samuel Arnold, Kevin Dias, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Darren Starr, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Stephen Brown and Jean-Christophe Bouvet tend as the “Emily in Paris” cast visits The Empire State Building in New York City on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

For footwear, the “Girls 5Eva” star’s shoes hailed from none other than Christian Louboutin. Her set of the French designer’s platform boots featured rounded black leather uppers, complete with thick platform soles and 4-inch block heels. The set was finished with an edge from dark studded trim, adding a punky finish to the height-boosting set.

A closer look at Park’s Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

This isn’t Park’s only sharp fashion moment in recent weeks, however. During the world premiere of the third “Emily in Paris” season in Paris, the actress sparkled in a gold sequined Valentino gown and gleaming serpentine Bulgari jewelry.

Ashley Park attends the “Emily In Paris” by Netflix – Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on Dec. 6, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Park’s also become a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, attending Fashion Month shows for Valentino, Pamella Roland and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 premiere in the gallery.